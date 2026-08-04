Agents of Influence

Agents of Influence

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James M. Boekbinder's avatar
James M. Boekbinder
4d

This is a very damning critique of the work by Taibbi and Schellenberger on the so-called 'censorship industrial complex'. I'm curious about Taibbi and Schellenberger's responses to this. And also whether the Free Press will address any of this, with respect to their reporting.

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Greg Byrne's avatar
Greg Byrne
3d

Taibbi is a deeply annoying idiot but the most annoying thing for me is that his reputation is based on one phrase in one article. Describing Goldman Sachs as a ‘vampire squid’ isn’t even a good analogy! It’s dumb!

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