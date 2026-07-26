Agents of Influence

Agents of Influence

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Vicki Bruning's avatar
Vicki Bruning
Jul 26

Thank you for providing clear and succinct insights on this important issue. Much to think about.

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Jon Steinback's avatar
Jon Steinback
Jul 27

this was such a great post; thank you.

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