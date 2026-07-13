Agents of Influence

Agents of Influence

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Karen Carr's avatar
Karen Carr
3d

Excellent investigation and a thorough explanation of how propaganda is manufactured and expanded upon to manipulate. Thanks Renee!

Reply
Share
Gordon Strause's avatar
Gordon Strause
2d

Great post!

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Renee DiResta · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture