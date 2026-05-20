Agents of Influence

Agents of Influence

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Eric73's avatar
Eric73
May 21

Thanks for this, Renee. The Free Press long ago devolved from a worthy pushback against progressive overreach into an opiate den of Trumpist apologia. Now even some of their previous prominent backers are beginning to notice what a joke they've become.

That they would characterize straight-up partisan grift as a victory for free speech just shows how laughable their claim to being a watchdog against mainstream media bias has become. What had always separated them from blatantly right-wing propaganda is that their usual tactic was to simply ignore things rather than straight-up lie or misrepresent them. But as you've recently demonstrated, they aren't above the latter.

And for a supposedly center-right media outfit, the net effect is the same: aiding in the mass whitewashing of the Trump administration's crimes.

As for the government, this latest episode points to a need for change in federal law. A ban against the federal government settling lawsuits would be a good start. It wouldn't completely eliminate the possibility of an administration lying down for a politically allied plaintiff, but it would at least force such matters to be adjudicated in a court, before a judge, who could strike them down if they detected a lack of conflict.

Reply
Share
Larry Nocella's avatar
Larry Nocella
May 21

Always good info with AOI and Renee Diresta. The conservative business-worship movement makes me think of a creep who is so repulsive, so lacking in charm and competence, he had to buy the entire club so ladies would be forced to talk to him. And yet they still find him gross.

I always find it funny that the business-worship worldview is so sad that they have to buy multiple news outlets to push their ideas. Sorry, Conservajerks! Your ideas stink, you're vile people and everyone knows it. You're not being censored, you're being ignored and/or fact-checked. That's why you don't get the likes. Keep buying up that media though and giving yourselves participation trophies. It's an adorable little playland ya got there.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Renee DiResta · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture