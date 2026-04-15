Agents of Influence

Agents of Influence

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Paolo Biscotto's avatar
Paolo Biscotto
Apr 19

I think anyone who isn’t captured by right wing groupthink knows The Free Press is disingenuous crap but it’s good to have the details spelled out in cases like this.

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Numbers Station by Roddy Boyd's avatar
Numbers Station by Roddy Boyd
Apr 16

What RDR has gone through reminds me of those creation science advocates who level accusations against evolutionary biologists, geologists and the like.

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