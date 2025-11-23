Agents of Influence
On the Internet No One Knows You’re a “MAGA patriot” in Lagos
On X's new location feature...
Nov 23
•
Renee DiResta
103
5
40
Source Wars and Bespoke Realities
Wikipedia, Grokipedia, and The Battle for Truth
Nov 16
•
Renee DiResta
23
7
8
October 2025
Who was president in 2020?
On pressure, coercion, and confrontations with reality
Oct 9
•
Renee DiResta
42
1
15
August 2025
No Clapping Allowed: A Social Media Free Speech Debate Without the Usual Theater
A chat about bots, business models, and the limits of neutrality online...with some very unique constraints.
Aug 12
•
Renee DiResta
10
1
2
The Gabbard Files: "Zombie Food" for the Feed
The “Files” genre thrives on speed, screenshots, and vibes. But Gabbard's claims collapse under minimal scrutiny.
Aug 11
•
Renee DiResta
26
3
7
July 2025
Europe’s Internet Law Is a Rorschach Test
The Facts, the Fiction, and the Political Theater Around the Digital Services Act
Jul 23
•
Renee DiResta
6
4
2
A Decade after Disneyland
Ten Years Ago Today, California Pushed Back on the Anti-Vaccine Movement. Now, RFK Jr. Runs HHS. A Look at Networked Activism and The Future of Public…
Jul 1
•
Renee DiResta
24
3
5
May 2025
A Comment on the Comment Call: Dissecting the FTC’s Inquiry Into Content Moderation
I looked into moderation of the lab leak hypothesis. The truth will shock you.
May 24
•
Renee DiResta
11
2
4
Yes but have you considered the issue of white genocide in South Africa?
Grok's non-sequiturs, Gemini's Asian Nazis, and glimpses into politics behind the prompts
May 16
•
Renee DiResta
34
1
8
Deep Lore, Digital Witch Hunts, and the Battle For Shared Reality
The State Department Prepares to Wikileaks Itself
May 8
•
Renee DiResta
29
9
10
April 2025
The Lessons - and Heroes - of the House Un-American Activities Committee
Get re-acquainted with a 30-year period in history that's very relevant again
Apr 19
•
Renee DiResta
23
1
12
February 2025
Free Speech as Meme, Grievance as Weapon
Hey all!
Feb 7
•
Renee DiResta
24
4
