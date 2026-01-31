Agents of Influence

Agents of Influence

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Philip McCanless's avatar
Philip McCanless
Jan 31

Nice work. Thanks for posting.

Reply
Share
Steve Grove's avatar
Steve Grove
Jan 31

Fascinating, keep up the great work

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Renee DiResta · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture