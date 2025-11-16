Agents of Influence

Hollis Robbins's avatar
Hollis Robbins
Nov 16

Yes. I link to Wikipedia articles in my substack posts because they are usually more accurate than anything else, besides gated scholarship.

Seth Finkelstein's avatar
Seth Finkelstein
2d

Have you seen the following very detailed analysis of how the system can be manipulated by a powerful Wikipedia editor with a vendetta?

https://www.tracingwoodgrains.com/p/reliable-sources-how-wikipedia-admin

Look, I'm very sympathetic to what I call the "Team Blue" argument for Wikipedia. But it's still an argument that Wikipedia is "Team Blue", and that's the right team. Have you ever tried to change an article against the grain of ideologues? I'm guessing you haven't. It's not for the faint of heart.

I understand, if you're aligned with the editor's views, it's great. It seems wonderful.

But, for example, if one of them decides you're a bad person, you're going to have a very different experience.

