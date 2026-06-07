Agents of Influence

Agents of Influence

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Judith A Francis's avatar
Judith A Francis
Jun 7

Excellent article explaining the process. Bravo California for making voting easy by mail. Smart people who are busy and engaged vote by mail. Thus, democrats!

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Katie James Smith's avatar
Katie James Smith
Jun 9

The antivax example does so much work here—70% real approval, near-total online hostility, much of it from people nowhere near California. The feed didn't just amplify the loudest nodes; it hid the agreement that was already there.

That's what I'd add to the hopeful side: More in Common's Perception Gap research keeps finding that the most partisan, most news-saturated people are the least accurate about what the other side actually believes—they imagine roughly twice as many opponents hold "extreme" views as really do. Strip away the engagement layer and our baseline commonality is consistently underestimated. The real disagreements don't vanish—but they're smaller and fewer than the architecture makes them look. And that distortion isn't neutral. It's what you get from systems optimized for engagement over accuracy.

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