Agents of Influence

Darij Grinberg
This new feature achieved something almost unbelievable (in 2025): both sides of the aisle came out in support. Right-wing posters have been constantly lobbing "you're posting from Pakistan" at each other for several months now, while left-wingers tend to favor of any kind of deanonymization unless it's them being deanon'd. Only the occasional globetrotting journalist will end up mildly irritated. Myself I'm wondering what took X this long.

I agree that it's easier to manipulate right-wing posters, at least in the US, than left-wing ones, as the left-wing audience is younger, more educated and politically "fashion-aware". But "easier" is not a qualitative distinction, and the main difference in practice ends up being that left-wing canards are hatched in middlebrow media while right-wing ones often take their origins in random shitposts. Over the last few months, many left-wingers -- some of them book-smart -- managed to get themselves convinced that Charlie Kirk was murdered by a rogue right-winger; that Israel has undeniably genocided the Gaza Strip; and that Trump had blown Bill Clinton at an Epstein party. (Arguably the last one is "believed" with a level of ironic detachment more commonly seen in a Pelevin novel than in US politics, and the middle one stems from a general unfamiliarity with the theory of war that has been plaguing America since the 70s. And nowadays you find enough idiots on the Right to believe all of these, too, thanks to Candace and Tucker.)

Fren
It feels like the structure of the digital media landscape itself is optimized for the lowest common denominator. This is exactly how a figure like Trump broke through in the first place—once the old media bottlenecks disappeared, the system rewarded whatever provoked the most animal-brain engagement. And now that we’re fully in the post-gatekeeper world, any return to robust moderation would be seen by the public as some aggressive, authoritarian crackdown. So what’s the actual way out of this?

