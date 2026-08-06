Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Generate transcriptA transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.8101Live with Renee Diresta on Grokipedia's Deafening SilenceA recording from Renee DiResta and Kate Klonick's live videoRenee DiResta and Kate KlonickAug 06, 20268101ShareTranscriptGet more from Renee DiResta in the Substack appAvailable for iOS and AndroidGet the appDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksAgents of InfluenceSubscribeAuthorsRenee DiRestaKate KlonickWrites The Klonickles SubscribeRecent PostsLive with Renée DiRestaAug 3 • Renee DiResta and L O L G O P