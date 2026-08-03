Live with Renée DiResta

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Generate transcriptA transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.1023Live with Renée DiRestaA recording from Renee DiResta and L O L G O P's live videoRenee DiResta and L O L G O PAug 03, 20261023ShareTranscriptGet more from Renee DiResta in the Substack appAvailable for iOS and AndroidGet the appDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksAgents of InfluenceSubscribeAuthorsRenee DiRestaL O L G O PWrites The Cause SubscribeRecent PostsLive with Renee Diresta on Grokipedia's Deafening SilenceAug 6 • Renee DiResta and Kate Klonick