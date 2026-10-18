Agents of Influence

Agents of Influence

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Jim Davis's avatar
Jim Davis
Oct 18

I wanted to send you an abridged note of deep appreciation. Your work - all that I comprehend and I suspect the details that may fly over my head - is so valuable and important for “the record.” Thank you for what you do. The frustration and bewilderment of experiencing seemingly normal people that tow the line of all the misinformation is unending - as are the efforts of the misinformers/boosters. Truth is not hard to find and know, but a bent perception is clearly a massive hindrance. Again, thanks for your work.

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1 reply by Renee DiResta
Alexis Ludwig's avatar
Alexis Ludwig
Oct 18

Good on you for trying to find a fact-check fix that works. To me as a relative tech ignoramus, it sounds like Brandolini's Law applies at industrial--or AI--scale to this problem too. Bullshit prevails in near infinite spades. However Sisyphean it seems, keep up the good work all the same.

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