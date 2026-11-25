On July 4th I told you the story of Hines v. Stamos, the vexatious litigation filed by Stephen Miller’s America First Legal that claimed my colleagues and I ran “probably the largest mass-surveillance and mass-censorship program in American history.” After three years, Judge Terry Doughty dismissed it: no standing, no jurisdiction, and, after the discovery the plaintiffs demanded, no evidence.

Well, one plaintiff, Jim Hoft of The Gateway Pundit, posted some rant but took his L at the time. The other plaintiff, the eponymous “health freedom activist” Jill Hines—she chose to appeal.

Yesterday she lost again.

Yes, on Tuesday the woke Fifth Circuit affirmed Doughty’s dismissal of the case. In July, their forum-shopped Louisiana judge had to admit there was no there there. Now the most conservative appeals court in the country has confirmed it; the three judges on the panel considering our case were appointed by Reagan, George W. Bush, and Trump.

What did they write? The unpublished opinion (meaning routine enough that the court didn’t bother making it precedent) is blunt:

“Jill Hines sued Stanford University, Alex Stamos, and others, alleging they conspired with the government to censor her online speech about COVID-19. The district court dismissed her suit without prejudice for lack of subject-matter and personal jurisdiction. Because Hines has not shown that her injury is fairly traceable to Stanford or Stamos, she lacks standing.” “In Murthy, Hines (along with others) sued federal officials and agencies, alleging the government censored her online speech against COVID-19 restrictions in violation of the First Amendment. Here, Hines challenges Defendants’ participation in an academic project named the Election Integrity Partnership (EIP). She alleges the EIP and its participants aided the government’s scheme to have Facebook suppress her online speech, also in violation of the First Amendment.” “EIP participants sometimes recommended actions to social-media platforms and logged their communications when they did. In most instances, the platforms took no detectable action on those recommendations.” “Hines’s traceability theory rests on an inference drawn from timing. On September 8, 2020, the EIP received a massive submission of over 200 webpages and social-media posts from the Democratic National Committee. Among those 200 webpages was a single post by Hines where she encouraged her followers to lobby their representatives to end the COVID-19 public-health emergency. In Hines’s view, the one-day timing between the DNC’s submission and Facebook’s moderation of her page is evidence that EIP participants called Facebook’s attention to her single post in the 200-webpage DNC submission. “We are not persuaded by her argument. Discovery revealed no communication between the EIP and Facebook about Hines, and Facebook did not remove or moderate the post that the EIP received. A notation in the EIP’s records even says Hines’s COVID-19 posts were beyond the scope of the EIP’s elections-oriented work.”

For years, the public was told, just wait until discovery. Then those conniving Stanford academics and their censorship complex will be exposed! When Doughty allowed discovery AFL declared “VICTORY.”

But discovery, per both the district court and the Fifth Circuit, turned up nothing. So on appeal, her lawyers argued there might be evidence in Slack or Zoom messages that they never asked for. The court dispatched that nonsense: “The mere possibility of undiscovered communications that were not sought in the district court is not evidence.”

I’m thankful that we won. But it took five more months and another round of briefing to get to the same obvious place. The point was to bleed us: America First Legal made up a conspiracy theory, ran it through the courts for three and a half years, created millions of dollars in legal fees, and will walk away with no consequences. Until there is an answer to AFL, a way to impose costs on the political machines that file these suits, they will keep doing this.

The “Censorship Industrial Complex” theory was always an exercise in circular sourcing by liars, but it got congressional hearings, documentaries, and years of credulous coverage in right wing media. Its collapse in court (at the Supreme Court, in Doughty’s courtroom, and now at the Fifth Circuit) gets almost no coverage. MSM treats a court dismissal as a non-story. That misses the point. The theory was the pretext for profound changes to the government: a day-one executive order treated “federal censorship” as established fact, the State Department’s Global Engagement Center was shut down, the FBI’s Foreign Influence Task Force was disbanded, and CISA’s election-security work was gutted. All of this rested on a fantasy that has lost in every court that has examined the evidence.

The machine behind the effort is still chugging along: Mike Benz, who originated many of the lies about SIO (ie, we ‘censored hundreds of millions of posts!’), spent yesterday releasing “The USAID Files.” I’ll cover them for Lawfare after the holiday, but much like the Gabbard Files, Fauci Files, or GEC Files, they don’t live up to the hype. Recall that Benz accused USAID of being a criminal CIA-led censorship front plotting to topple governments and silence Americans, and on the strength of that accusation Elon Musk destroyed the agency (which among its programs provided lifesaving medicine to kids). Benz was then made a special government employee at the remnants of USAID. He gloated about his access to its files yet the best he could produce, it seems, is a doc drop of some PDFs showing fairly routine agency contact with platforms, some of it focused on dealing with death threats to employees, and featuring demonstrable concern about staying on the right side of the law and not jawboning. As in our case: remember what the actual accusation was, and what it was used to justify…then compare the claim to the evidence.

Happy Thanksgiving. I’m thankful for my excellent legal team and my co-defendant colleagues and friends. I’d be more thankful if this process had imposed any costs on the liars who precipitated it, but here’s to accountability and subpoenas in 2027.