Agents of Influence

Agents of Influence

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Zac Hill's avatar
Zac Hill
1d

It is amazing to me when Miller-type people encounter the reality that the kind of baseless, frothing hyperbole that works within their media hemisphere doesn’t have magic, incantatory powers within a court of law. “Oh yeah this is my homegirl Renee; she ran <checks notes> probably the largest mass-surveillance and mass-censorship program in American history.”

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Nina Jankowicz's avatar
Nina Jankowicz
1d

What a great way to celebrate the 4th! 🇺🇸 so pleased for all of you.

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