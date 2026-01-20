Agents of Influence

Agents of Influence

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Elisabeth Marnik, PhD's avatar
Elisabeth Marnik, PhD
1d

Thank you for this! I appreciate your thoughts on this.

Reply
Share
Quentin Hardy's avatar
Quentin Hardy
1dEdited

By coincidence, I published something on Sunday that may be of interest, having to do with the alienation (and, I suppose you could say, the loss of institutional trust) owing to a world of digital personalization. It may be of interest.

https://thenewcuriosityshop.substack.com/p/two-mirrors-of-the-world

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Renee DiResta · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture